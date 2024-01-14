Billionaire Femi Otedola recently joined many other esteemed Nigerians to celebrate with Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote

Dangote's long-awaited refinery finally kicked off production after it took over nine years to build

Femi Otedola described the feat as a beacon of hope for Nigeria while hailing his billionaire colleague, Dangote

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola recently sparked reactions online with the congratulatory message he sent to his colleague, Aliko Dangote, as his refinery finally started production of petroleum products.

Otedola noted that the start of production at the Dangote refinery is a beacon of hope for the country and every Nigerian.

Femi Otedola tags Dangote as his bestie. Photo credit: @femiotedola/@alikodangotegcon

Source: Instagram

The Dangote Refinery, located at Ibeju-Lekki, is the largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world.

It was commissioned last May 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari but had to wait nearly eight months to commence operations and production of petroleum products.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Otedola tags Dangote as his bestie

Geregu Power Holding boss Femi Otedola, in his congratulatory post, described Aliko Dangote as his best friend.

He did so using a Gen Z parlance, "bestie," which has stirred social media reactions.

Read an excerpt of Otedola's congratulatory message:

"The World’s Largest Single Train Petroleum Refinery has started production of petroleum products. A beacon of hope for Nigeria. Congratulations to my bestie @AlikoDangote … F.Ote."

See Otedola's Twitter post below:

Netizens react to Otedola's message

See some of the comments that trailed Femi Otedola's post:

@RealFemiAyodele:

"I’m proud of supporting @officialABAT during the last elections. This is one of many victories for Nigeria during his tenure. Big congratulations to @AlikoDangote. God bless Nigeria."

@Callipers_:

"I’m your bestie too o but congratulations to Alh. Aliko Dangote our bestie."

@SmexFidelis:

"Make una no carry person de play oh. Just talk true now e don start abi it's about to start?"

@uncle_tribez:

"Let's hope this reduces the price of Petro in Nigeria."

@CallMeHabeeb:

"Let's hope it's really a beacon of hope for Nigeria and Nigerians."

@Hitvibz_Sorochi:

"Nah this kind bestie I need...."

@NathanielOnaola:

"Great implementation, this is global. Congratulations."

@Ejiro_Amos:

"OK una welcome, abeg when price reduction on fuel."

Dangote and Otedola display "big man dance" at lush event

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Aliko Dangote and his friend Femi Otedola showing off their dance skills at a high-brow event in Lagos.

The billionaires threw it down on the dance floor as one of their colleagues sang.

Otedola and Dangote danced and clapped like jolly good fellows to the rhythm of the classical beats.

Source: Legit.ng