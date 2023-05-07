The Dangote Refinery, the world's largest single-train facility, will be inaugurated on May 22, 2023

President Muhammdu Buhari has been billed to be at the commissioning of the event in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company holds a 20% stake and will supply half of the crude required

Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train facility, has finally announced the date for its inauguration.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos on May 22, 2023, BusinessDay reports.

This comes after several setbacks, including funding challenges, the coronavirus pandemic, and problems importing steel and other equipment.

Dangote Refinery ready for operation Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The refinery was initially scheduled for completion in 2019 but had to be shifted several times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why is everyone waiting for Dangote's refinery?

The commissioning of the Dangote refinery is expected to be a huge relief to Nigerians and stakeholders who have been looking forward to the commencement of operations of the refinery.

The plant is estimated to have an annual refining capacity of 10.4 million tonnes of petrol which will more than double Nigeria’s refining capacity and make Nigeria self-sufficient in local refining of petroleum products and save the scarce foreign exchange used for their importation.

It is also expected to produce Euro-V quality gasoline and diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene and generate 4,000 direct and 145,000 indirect jobs.

The World Bank is also optimistic about the refinery's potential to significantly reduce Nigeria's fuel imports, regional impact.

Government interest in Dangote refinery

The bulk of the crude for the refinery operations is expected to come from Nigeria, given that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) holds a 20 percent stake in the company on behalf of the country.

NNPC, NMDPRA speak on staff recruitment exercise reports, warn Nigerians

Meanwhile, in another report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said reports that it is recruiting are fake and should be ignored by Nigerians.

The national oil company revealed that any recruitment exercise would be announced through the proper channels.

Similarly, the NMDPRA has warned Nigerians that there is no ongoing recruitment, as reported.

Source: Legit.ng