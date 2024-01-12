Veteran Nigerian actor Prince Jide Kosoko recently trended online as he turned a year older, and his kids went all out to celebrate him

One of his youngest Temi Kosoko, in a post, was sighted sharing a lovely father-and-daughter moment

In the trending post, Temi described her dad as amazing and one of the strongest people she's had the pleasure of meeting

Famous Nigerian actor Prince Jide Kosoko recently trended online across multiple platforms as netizens and celebrities celebrate him as he turns a year older.

The movie star is one of the most prominent actors of the 21st century to ever grace the Nigerian TV screens.

Prince Jide Kosoko trends online as he turns a year older, daughter celebrates him with hilarious video. Photo credit: @temikosoko/@princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

He is famed for roles he played in movies from the early 1990s, such as Behind the Cloud, Checkmate, Village Headmaster, and many more.

Prince Jide, in a post shared on his social media page, celebrated himself, noting how proud he is to attain the age of 70.

"Happy Birthday Baba Ogbon" - Temi Kosoko celebrates her dad

One of the veteran's daughter, Temi Kosoko, in a post shared on her page celebrated her dad using several unique adjectives to qualify him.

However, one that struck attention the most was describing him as the strongest person she's ever met or known.

Read an excerpt of Temi Kosoko's caption celebrating her dad:

"This small boy of yesterday sef don turn 70 . Happy birthday to you Baba Ogbon @princejidekosoko. Thank you for being a strong and amazing father. Continue to be a baby boy."

Legit.ng recalls interviewing Temi Kosoko where spoke about the negative impact of having her such prominent public figure like her dad as a father.

Watch the hilarious clips Temi posted to celebrate her dad's birthday:

See Prince Jide Kosko's post celebrating his birthday:

See how netizens reacted to both post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed both post:

@deleodule_:

"Happy birthday my great leader and dear brother.."

@charles_okocha:

"More life papa."

@chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday Daddy. Many more celebrations in good health, long life, and wealth."

@piusfatoke:

"Congratulations to you sir, May your days belong, llnp and happy birthday cheers."

@mcshakaracomedian:

"Happy birthday daddy, may God continue to keep you strong."

@juwonbakare39:

"Lol happy birthday to him long life in good health and wealth may this day bring him joy and happiness Amin ya Allah."

@tidyvybz0.5:

"Happy birthday daddy ❤️. The last slide is too funny."

@scott_willo914:

"The 2nd slide , keep living in good health and wealth daddy."

@temitopee_o:

"Happy Birthday to your Handsome Daddy B!"

