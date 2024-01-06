Talented young Nollywood star Regina Daniels decided to uniquely spread kindness this new year and festive period

The billionaire wife asked her fans and followers to correctly guess her Igbo name and get the chance to win cool cash from her

Announcing her winners on social media, Regina shared a video of her dancing provocatively in a club with family and friends

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has randomly put smiles on the faces of two of her dedicated fans.

Earlier, the billionaire's wife posted a photo on Instagram and requested her followers to guess her Igbo name correctly.

Regina Daniels danced at a club. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina further revealed that she would pick two winners who would be given N50k for their correct answers.

After identifying the winners, Regina disclosed that her Igbo name is Nneamaka, meaning "Mother is beautiful." She noted that she will now be called all her names.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Celebrating the occasion, the movie star shared a video on social media, capturing her sultry moments in a club during the festive period with family and friends.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Regina Daniels post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sir.sammywest:

"So make we dey call you all at once? Hi Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko I want to tell you to come and eat."

mrumungrace:

"Ohhhhhhhh I got it right though but wasn't choosen‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ congratulations to the choosen ones."

mzchrisbessy:

"Never caught unfresh momma of two amazing beautiful children."

__life_of_angel:

"Senator wife sef dey lavida."

d_realsolz:

"2024 just know God’s enough and you’re enough too. No gree for anybody!."

vivian.godstime:

"@regina.daniels ma'am ❤️ you just make motherhood so easy and sweet."

Nigerians fight each other over Regina Daniels' use of English

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels gave a couple of Nigerians a tough time over her use of tenses in a post she made.

The movie star shared a video of herself in light makeup as she captured the moment she was going out with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reflecting on the challenging week she had experienced, the mum of two disclosed that she had hardly enjoyed sufficient rest over the past few days.

Source: Legit.ng