A young lady has got many people talking after she shared a rare clip of herself with actor Kanayo O Kanayo

According to her, Kanayo is her uncle and his behaviour in the video was a result of him being mad at her

While some internet users gushed over his Igbo accent, many others admired how they interacted

Actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has stirred reactions after he was spotted hanging out with his niece.

Kanayo, who hails from Mbaise in Imo state, spoke to someone else in the background as a young lady made a velfie with him.

She said he was mad at her. Photo Credit: @nurse_nita0, Instagram/@kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: TikTok

The lady, @nurse_nita0, proudly revealed that Kanayo is her uncle and was mad at her because he missed her.

In the clip, his niece playfully tried to get him to focus on her camera to no avail. He funnily told her he was not going to do that.

The video has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People gush over them

favourite said:

"Wow so this sir is from mbaise, nice knowing we no dey carry last oo."

Tamsin nanban said:

"Hmmm I no fit hug my uncle like this oooo …person wey wan destroy my destiny."

mmeso said:

"Your uncle fit use u for sacrifice if u force him again to look."

Sentone Israel said:

"My mother's side...I always love going there...miss iwa akwa."

UZO said:

"I love him speak mbaise for the first time on video."

Strikernation2 said:

"If u no be mbaise I no know waiting u be oo, mbaise or nothing."

Mmachi23 said:

"Mbaise to d world,Erigwara Oboama nah Umunama is 31st o."

OmaLicha said:

"Mbaise to the world we Dey fine no cap."

Source: Legit.ng