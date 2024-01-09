A clip of Fuji musician Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, performing at a show in Ogun state has created a stir online

The actions of the celebrating monarch at the event sparked mixed reactions on social media

Oba Aremu Kolawole Sowemimo, the Olu of Owode Egba, was seen activating a new method of spraying money, and it got people talking

A video of fuji artist Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 De Ultimate, on the receiving end of a new method of spraying money at parties, sparked conversations online.

To see people go over and beyond to spray Nigerian artists wads of cash at events isn't a new thing for many.

Videos of Owode Egba monarch, HRM Oba Aremu Kolawole, uniquely spraying Kwam 1 money. Photo credit: @thatisaleekochick

However, a recent clip of Kwam 1 being uniquely sprayed money at a show in Owode Egba, Ogun state, has stunned many.

In the viral clip, the prominent Ogun state monarch, Oba Aremu Kolawole Sowemimo, was seen activating a new, more dignifying way of spraying money.

Oba Sowemimo uses N5m to make a garland for Kwam1

Owode Egba kingdom was a hive of activity on Thursday, January 5, 2024, as HRM Oba Aremu Kolawole Sowemimo and his beautiful Queen celebrated their 13th anniversary on the throne in grand style. It was also Olori's 60th birthday.

In a viral clip, the Ogun monarch was seen tying the cash he wanted to spray on Kwam 1 (already taped together) around the singer's neck like a garland.

The king in the clip was sighted tying multiple rolls of N1,000 garlands around KWAM 1's neck.

Watch the viral clip below:

See the reactions that trailed the viral clip

Netizens react to video of the Oba of Owode Egba activating a new style of spraying money:

@borletino_:

"Wasiu don cashout pass all Nigeria musicians, be it Fuji, pop or whatever ….this man since 90s has been cashing out."

@havilahdivas101:

"I told my parents let me be a musician they beat nonsense commot my body just see now."

@wickedvybe:

"The guy collect that bundle back, you can’t put money on someone’s head and return it to your bag."

@ayokunleayoko:

"Didn't they jail that actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin for spraying notes a few months ago?"

@_josephmomodu:

"The stress of putting the money all together tho."

@koko_barbz:

"Na Who go tear that nylon I pity."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"You people keep raising the bar. I never do the normal one, una don carry another one come."

@kunta.kite:

"Who put all the money together self , that one na work on its own."

@tosinjuls:

"Yoruba people and doing too much at parties."

@tunde_value:

"Iwa werey just full Yoruba people hand sha."

Source: Legit.ng