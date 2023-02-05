A video of popular fuji musician, Kwam 1 getting sprayed with new naira notes at an event has gone viral

The video was originally posted on the NURTW chairman's son's Instagram Story

Many people who saw the video have called for the son's arrest just like actress Simi Gold who got into trouble for a similar offence

The new naira notes continue to stir mixed feelings on social media.

King Westt recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing a video from a recent event.

Photos of MC Oluomo and his son. Credit: @mcoluomofanpage, @king_westt

Source: Instagram

In the video, which appears to have been recorded by Westt - one of NURTW boss, MC Oluomo - Kwam 1 is seen getting sprayed with the new naira notes.

The musician is seen hailing them and singing their praise. "Awon omo Musiliu, awon omo Ayinde" which translates to Children of Musiliu, Children of Ayinde.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mc Oluomo's real name is Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of Kwam 1 getting sprayed with new naira notes

hon.akinkunmi_kelly27:

"Don't blame the spenders or the receiver, obviously, they bought the mint at the venue. The question is, where did the seller get the new notes from? The energy shouldn't be on the spender. And we all can see they sprayed responsively. I'm not speaking for anyone but it's the fact."

posho_beads_fascinators:

"De won’t arrest these ones oo"

ade_jumoke967:

"In the end, those they were trying to punish still have more than enough access to the new money. It's still masses receiving the punishment in their stead."

a_biola1:

"Efcc won’t see these ones to arrest."

prankhottie:

"Na politicians and family hold the money."

duchessofdivas:

"They should carry all of them, if not then they should release that girl."

marthaoflagos:

"There are money changers in parties,and they bought from them,other people are doing the same thing too.The money changers are the ones that are getting the money from the bank,people are just changing to mint notes.If a celebrity sprays money,they most likely would have gotten it from the event from money changers."

Yetunde Bakare urges fathers to do DNA tests at birth, tells women 'don't be angry when he asks'

The issue of paternity fraud continues to plague Nigeria and Yetunde Bakare shared her thoughts on how this can be quelled.

According to the Yoruba film actress, men should always carry out paternity tests on their children.

She advised that they either save money for the test or borrow, emphasizing its importance.

Source: Legit.ng