Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri’s latest achievement is making headlines on social media

The 28-year-old movie star recently bagged a Golden Globes award for Best Actress, beating others in her nomination category

The news was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media

Talented Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri has now caught the attention of many Africans following her Golden Globes award win.

During the Golden Globes 2024, Edebiri won the Best Actress award for her role in The Bear, to the joy of many fans.

Fans react as Ayo Edebiri becomes 1st Nigerian to win Golden Globes award for Best Actress. Photos: @goldenglobes

Edebiri became the first movie star of Nigerian descent to bag a Golden Globes win for being the best actress.

The Nigerian-American actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside Natasha Lyonne for PokerFace, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building and Elle Fanning for her role in The Great.

See a video of Ayo Edebiri giving her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes award below:

Ayo Edebiri was born on October 3, 1995, to a Barbadian mother and a Nigerian father. She played the role of Chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Edebiri has also worked on a series of projects, including voicing April O’Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Glory Grant in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, among other things.

Nigerians react as Ayo Edebiri wins Golden Globes award for Best Actress

Ayo Edebiri’s Golden Globes win drew a series of reactions from Nigerians and other fans on social media. Read some of them below:

Cybabz:

“She's the one on 'Big Mouth'.. Congrats to her.”

smokeyrobinson9:

“You’ve said it all, she’s a big supporter of LGBT rights️‍, so I am not surprised if she won..”

1bukun:

“well deserved ! ”

ifu.eko:

“More wins for Sydney .”

zehmee':

“Awwww. Well deserved!!!”

deadpeot3:

“@ayoedebiri gas come 9ja this year o. @afriff no dull o.”

dadaofmanila:

“Again, it's just a breath of fresh air to see the winners really enjoying their wins and not used the stage to lecture the public.”

sandieegee:

“Girl is so nervous.”

normajeanofficial:

“She was sooooo excited and I loved what she said! Bravo!! She made me so excited FOR her!”

grachi_1409:

“Well Done Ayo!!! You deserved it.”

