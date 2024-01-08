Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki recently trended on social media after an American Uber driver called her out

The Uber man had slammed Teni for giving trending tweep Mum Zee money but couldn't tip him despite riding in his car twice

Teni reacted to the Uber driver's comments on social media, noting that he didn't deserve a tip but deodorant and toothpaste

Over the last few days, the story of a particular tweep, Mummy Zee, has been at the centre of a social conversation.

Singer Teni Apata, on Sunday, January 7, 2023, joined in the conversation as she sent a donation to Mummy Zee. This act stirred a from a Nigerian man who was based in the US and worked as an Uber driver.

Singer Teni trends online after an American taxi driver called her out for not tipping him. Photo credit: @bkareem052/@tenithentertainer

The Uber driver, King Kareem, reacted to Teni's generosity. He slammed her for giving Mummy Zee money but couldn't tip him when she rode in his cab a couple of times in Los Angeles.

Kareem, in his post, asked Teni to do better.

Teni replies American Uber driver

Minutes after the Uber driver's post went viral, Teni reacted to it, revealing what she felt was due to the Uber man instead of her tipping him.

She said:

"Na deodorant and toothpaste gangan u need."

See the exchange between Teni and the Uber driver below:

Netizens react to the Uber driver's post

See how netizens reacted to the Uber driver's post after he called out Teni Apata:

@thetimsuaver:

"This level of entitlement is crazyyyy."

@hair_scenic:

"She owes you nothing. Funny where this mindset comes from haaaa."

@official_dtwinz07:

"This guy level of entitlement fit buy am another Uber put for road well it’s normal here in the USA to give tip."

@realfidelity1:

"U no suppose collect money from her since you be Naija and you know truly well say she be super star fr ya country Naija naw."

@baliqis_raji:

"It is the Uber man entitlement for me !!!! As in!"

@officialgoldmind:

"Are we in entitlement season because am not understanding this."

@ebik_eme:

"Americans and their crazy tip culture."

@alaafinflo:

"In the US the “tip” policy has become a culture. It has become rather compulsory aspect of business services."

iamkpakpando:

"You did your job and you were paid. Tip is willingly and not your right bro ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Nigerians and entitlement na 5&6."

Teni Allegedly Paid $70K to Perform at a Billionaire’s Wedding in Benin Republic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a story about Teni that trended late last year.

The singer was allegedly paid a whopping $70k to perform at the reception of a Beninoise billionaire's son's wedding, Haija Rissi Razaq Igue.

It was alleged by some outlets that the wedding was that of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's first son, but this was debunked.

