Daniel Regha has rated Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah, which grossed N1 billion in the cinema, 4/10

According to the Twitter critic, the movie had a poor ending and had some unnecessary scenes

Regha's comment has sparked an uproar online as other lovers of the movie gave him heavy knocks

Controversial critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, Daniel Regha, has dropped his two kobo about Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's recently released movie A Tribe Called Judah.

Regha, who had questioned Funke over the fees she paid to the movie cast, described the project as average.

Daniel Regha claims A Tribe Called Judah had a poor ending.

According to the Twitter critic, A Tribe Called Judah, which smashed the box office record and raked in N1 billion, had unnecessary scenes.

Regha also called out the likes of Timini, Etinosa and Arukwe for poor acting skills, as he rated the movie 4/10.

An extract from his tweet read:

“A Tribe Called Judah” is a 4/10 movie. Though a comedy genre, the film tricks aren’t realistic enough & the movie lacks comedy satire; Not to mention its p¤¤r ending. Furthermore, many scenes plus conversations were n¤t necessary cos they added n¤ value & made the movie long, an example is Ejiro’s begging scene in the first 20mins into the movie."

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha rates A Tribe Called Judah

See some of their comments below:

sami_oamen:

"A 4/10 movie making over N1b and also the first ever to reach that mark in Nigeria within few weeks. Daniel I suggest you return to your skit making and see how many views you can pull."

Jibsman1:

"If you were in the UK, they would have checked you into a mental care home. You de sus."

I_amValid:

"Na people wey leak this movie I blame. If you watch am for cinema, you no go dey cap this rubbish. Na why to help less privileges dey hard at times."

nongagwani:

"Give aunty funke her flowers she made a masterpiece bringing all this to life isn't an easy fleet although I will be looking forward to see your own 10/10 movie too."

