Nigerian actress Judy Austin celebrated her husband's Yul Edochie's birthday as she made his exceptional qualities

The Nollywood star shared stunning pictures of the filmmaker donning lush indigenous Igbo attire

Judy, in her heartwarming message, revealed that Yul was the kindest person she had ever known

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has expressed her heartfelt tribute in honour of her husband Yul Edochie's birthday.

In an extensive Instagram post, she gushed about the actor, noting that he was a human after God's heart, a man with gold, Nigeria's most gorgeous man, the best actor, and Africa's most spectacular filmmaker.

Judy, however, revealed that the filmmaker was the strongest and kindest soul she knew, despite his stubbornness.

"Happy fabulous birthday to a King. @yuledochie. The Man after God's own heart. The Man with a Heart of Gold. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. The MOST HANDSOME man in Nigeria The BEST ACTOR in Nigeria.

"The MOST EXTRAORDINARY DIRECTOR IN AFRICA. A LEADER!!! The most stubborn person I know but also the kindest. God loves you so so much. YOU ARE THE STRONGEST PERSON I KNOW. You're LOVED by many but God LOVES you the most. I pray that this year will be your best year," She said in part.

Nigerian react to Judy Austin's birthday wishes to Yul

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oscarchijike's pro:

"Why can’t you call him husband? Since you meet this guy I never see any post that you called him HUSBAND. Those it means that is another woman husband you tie down like this?"

beautifulrockjewelry:

"You called him your every other thing except “husband “ may I and 99 others know why?"

yonancy__:

"Osim no weapon fashioned against him will prosper. you are the weapon fashioned against yul judy."

mildredmwimbi:

"Go praise yo husband and leave someone hubby alon."

godsgrah22:

"Happy birthday to the most use less and shameless man. Juju Austin Göd punish u."

pamela_akunna:

"On top of person husband...You pray pass his first wife."

chikky_ferd:

"After all these praises, u no call am husband. Court order na your mate?"

Sarah Martins calls out Judy for unpaid debt

The drama between Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and her former best friend, Sarah Martins, took another twist.

Amid the feud between the two women, Sarah took to social media to call out Judy for an alleged N1 million debt.

She claimed that she had to learn from her the hard way but would live on with her life.

