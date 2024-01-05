Odumodu Blvck recently shared a picture of his lookalike named Odumodu Dark on his social media timeline

The singer's lookalike in the viral picture was seen rocking Odumodu Blvck's popular signature cap

Many of Odumodu Blvck's fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the viral picture

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, has caused a stir on social media over a picture he shared on his X, formerly Twitter account.

The rapper, who recently penned up on how he has been coming through for his friends and those close to him, expressed surprise with a picture of his lookalike, who goes by the name Odumodu Dark.

Aside from sharing an uncanny look with the singer, Odumodu Dark was also seen rocking his signature cap.

Sharing the picture on his social media timeline, Odumodu Blvck wrote in his caption:

"Which one be this again."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the ‘Picanto’ crooner recently advised people against making him their model.

People react as Odumodu Blvck shares pictures of lookalike

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the picture, see them below:

meetella_:

"This one Na amadioha Black."

alb_myst:

"This one na Omodudu not Odumodu."

kodakhazard:

"I love this country no worries."

vera.unusual:

"una sure say na odumodu brother cause wt."

bigsam_eth:

"This one na odumodu weh dey carry ice."

thisiskingx:

"Odumodu black na content creator??"

deriq_64:

"Them no even resemble at all."

_godswill2:

"What I ordered vs what I got."

bhadsavage_:

"Be like na Odumodu white be this one."

iam_geminikay:

"This life just be successful. Even mad man go claim to know you before."

