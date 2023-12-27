Odumodu Blvck shared how he spent most of his earnings on his friends and close associates in a viral video

The rapper cited an example by saying if he made N100 million in 2023, he would have given out N95 million to help those around him

He further said that he and music star Burna Boy are the only ones with the limited edition Timberland footwear

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, opened up on how he has been coming through for his friends and those close to him.

Odumodu, during a chat on the Zero Conditions podcast with Motolani Alake, Excel and Melody, revealed that he spent most of his earnings this year on his friends.

Odumodu Blvck says he and Burna Boy are the only owners of a Timberland limited-edition shoe. Credit: @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

According to the rapper, if he made N100 million in 2023, he would have spent about N95 million helping friends and family.

The ‘Picanto’ crooner, who recently advised anyone against making him their model, said since his rise to fame, he has supported his friends' businesses financially while spilling that most of the products he uses were given to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Odudumu Blvck speaks on his limited-edition footwear

In the same podcast, the rapper revealed that the Timberland he wore was a limited edition footwear that was delivered to him by the company.

He added that the only other person with it is Grammy Award winner Burna Boy.

Watch the video below:

People hail Odumodu Blvck

See some of the comments below:

timi_of_lagos:

"It being an artist, you get something for free, but there is something special about Odumodublvck; he's a real guy."

Raji_Destiny:

"I just hope his expenses on his friends is about investing and not partying like Bella Shmurda."

MelaninMaris:

"Definitely not a lie. EVIDENCE Choke!"

Why Odumodu Blvck called himself Wizkid's best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Odumodu, in another news, took to his Snapchat handle to declare himself as Wizkid's best friend.

The rapper, who went viral after hanging out with Wizkid, noted that his friendship with the singer had taken a new turn.

Odumodu, who made headlines after falling at an event, was seen warding off his brother not to get too close to him because he was now Wizkid's best friend.

Source: Legit.ng