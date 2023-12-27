A woman has recounted how her husband reacted after watching Toyin Abraham's movie 'Malaika'

She said they have been believing God for a baby and the man became emotional after watching the movie

In the clip, the man also shed tears when he saw Toyin Abraham, the producer of the movie he just watched

A woman known as Classic Fabric and Style on Instagram has recounted the emotional reaction of her husband after watching 'Malakia', a movie produced by Toyin Abraham.

According to the woman, she knew that Abraham, who lost a pregnancy last year, would be at Ikeja Mall so she decided to surprise her husband because he likes the actress.

Fan sheds tears after meeting Toyin Abraham for the first time. Photo credit @toyin_abraham/@classicfabric and style

Source: Instagram

The woman stated that 'Malika', revealed what was happening in her marriage. She added that after watching the movie, her husband cried and laughed especially when he saw Toyin Abraham.

Woman appreciates Toyin Abraham, sponsors people to watch her movie

The woman thanked the Nollywood actress for making a good film and she said she would buy five tickets for people willing to see the movie anytime.

This is coming after Abraham spoke about her choice of cast and why she decided to feature Emeka Ike in her movie.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of fans crying as he guys Toyin Abraham

Netizens have reacted to the video of the fan who was crying after seeing the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@sunlightonly_':

"Na person father be this o ."

@sunbim1:

"Chai! Imagine seeing my husband doing this . What am I even imagining."

@christabel.george7:

"This man must be going through some hard stuffs that is making him to shed tears like this. Not because of meeting her."

@jennys_collection22:

"The caption is not nice. The movie he watched is exactly what the couple is going through. They have been trying to have a baby for so long."

@ogodotryphosa:

"The fact that a lot of people don't read b4 dropping comments is annoying even coming from you to remedy that man his not crying cus he saw mummy ire but cus the movie he watched is his life story do you know what it feels like to like an actor den dey make a movie without knowing and everything in the movie is ur life story and what you begging God for, i pray God grant dem der own Malika."

@__i_amemah:

"Na that day the marriage go end, as he reach house he dey move out."

@dollynatural:

"My husband should try dis and we done ASF Iike really crying."

@i_am_gloriana:

"If my husband do this one, he’s not following me back home, he better follows mommy Ire."

@ucgeney:

"Those blasting Ekene, over to you."

Toyin Abraham cries after seeing primary schoolmate

Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham had shed tears after she saw her primary schoolmate after so many years.

In the video sighted on social media, Abraham was surprised to see that the woman could recognize her after so many years.

Fans reacted after seeing the mother of one shed tears in the video.

Source: Legit.ng