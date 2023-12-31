Talented singer Wizkid recently shared a post on his Instastory as he shared how 2023 went for him

The Star Boy record label boss said this year was tough for him as he wrote, “2023 you show me shege"

Wizkid's comment comes barely days after he splashed a whopping sum of N1.4 billion on a new Ferrari SF90

Nigerian international act and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Wizkid has revealed he is one of those looking forward to a better 2024.

Wizkid writes about his experience in 2023. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Barely hours to the end of 2023, Wizkid revealed this year was tough for him.

In a post via his Instastory, the singer expressed he is now looking forward to a better 2024, hoping it will be good to him.

He wrote:

“2023 show me shege, 24 be good to me."

See a screenshot of Wizkid's post below:

Wizkid's comment about this year may be related to his mother, Dolapo Balogun, who sadly passed away on August 18, 2023.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Wizkid splashed N14 billion on a new Ferrari SF90,

People react as Wizkid shares his take about 2023

As expected, Wizkid’s statement has stirred reactions from his fans, see them below:

confirm_obb:

"Shege for inside 1.4billion lamboo?"

teadammy_queen:

"If a whole wizkid is saying he saw shege.Wetin I for talk now???"

real_ifeoluwah:

"He lost his mom. Y’all remember money can’t buy that."

maysnthecreator:

"1.4B on a car and you still see shege popc? who am I."

odofin__1:

"No loss can be compared to losing a dear one. Rest on my popsman, rest on wizkid momcy."

heisrokzy:

"No be only you wiz 24 go good for all of us ✌️ BOB."

jagunlabi00:

"If 23 show big wizzy shege watin poor man pikin go come talk?"

Wizkid crops Jada's picture

Wizkid sparked reactions online with a post where he cropped out the mum of his last two sons, Jada.

The photo went viral, and Nigerians shared different opinions and speculations about why the singer would make such a move.

Reacting, the mum of two declared the internet was a mad place on her X page.

Source: Legit.ng