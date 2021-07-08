Nollywood actress Uche Jombo recently showed how she and her son Matthew bond with each other anytime she is not on a movie set

The film star shared a video with her son and it got Nigerians and her celebrity friends gushing over the mother and son

Both of them were spotted declaring how much they love each other and they quantified it in numbers

A recent video of Uche Jombo and her son Matthew shows that they have an enviable relationship. The video showed the mother and son competing over who loves the other more.

Uche Jombo and her son shower love on each other. Photos: @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

Uche Jombo and son's love competition

The video which has been watched over 200,000 times on Instagram showed Matthew telling his mom that he loves her 2000 more. The actress replied and said she loves him 20,000 times two more and that birthed the competition.

Matthew won the contest as both mother and son tried to outdo each other.

According to him, he loves his mum 100bn times. He then asked if she could beat it. Uche finally surrendered and declared Matthew the winner. The little boy then planted a kiss on his mother's cheeks.

Watch the sweet video below:

Sweet reactions

maryremmynjoku:

"Abeg let am win o! One hundred billion o!!"

adaoraukoh:

"He is so adorable."

adakarl1:

"I love you 100 billionth times my son."

adaameh:

"No be small love this boy love you oo."

destinyetikoofficial:

"This is so sweet."

evafunsho:

"Too cute! He's a splitting image of his mum."

elegantpearlx:

"It is the boldness for me."

muidiva:

"Sweetest thing I’ve seen today."

