BBN Phyna is happy that some players from the Nigerian Super Falcon have made the country proud

The reality show star congratulated those who won awards in the just concluded Confederation of African Awards

In the comment section, she also remembered to greet Victor Osimhen from the Nigerian male team

BBNaija Josphina Otabor better known as Phyna has taken to X to pen a lovely note to the Nigerian players who won awards at the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

BBN Phyna congratulates Asisat Oshoala. Photo Credit @unusualphyna/@asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

The reality star who won the Level Up edition in 2022 wrote that the fact that Oshoala won the Best Player of the Year has made her to be proud of being called a Nigerian woman.

She also mentioned Nadozie Chiamaka, the Women Goalkeeper of the Year. The reality star made it known that she was proud of the whole Nigerian team as she wished them well.

BBN Phyna congratulates Victor Osimhen

In the comment of her post on social media, Phyna, who had once apologised for her unruly behaviour remembered Osimen who won the CAF Player of the Year award, and also congratulated him as well.

Fans react to BBN Phyna''s post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality show star about those who won CAF awards. Here are some of the comments below.

@AllAbuja:

"Congratulations to them all. Award well deserved."

@2lifeNe:

"Congratulations Osimhen ."

@Olowoshibi_meey02:

"Congratulations star girl."

@shaddyofficial_:

"Congratulations to them."

@bamidele_baba:

"Congrats to them."

@Pillarblessing:

"Congratulations ladies."

@bamidele_baba:

"Agba baller na my woman."

@sharkbait0070:

"Busy body ress."

@brownsuga1037:

"I am a proud Nigeria. Love you my Odogwu wonder woman. God blessings always. congratulations Phyna the wonder woman."

@BMaleek2:

"Phyna which club asisat dey play for?"

Phyna wins big at award show

According to a previous report from Legit.ng, Phyna had won an award at the LaMode Magazine Award as the Best Female Celebrity of the Year.

She shared the good news with her fans and stated that she has been trying her best to be a better person.

The award plaque was posted on X and she also thanked the organizers for the honour.

Source: Legit.ng