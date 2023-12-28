It is the end of the year, and it is time to find out who the most prominent Nigerian artists were in the year 2023

Legit.ng recently organised a poll to determine who, to netizens, was the Best Male Nigerian Artist of 2023

The results of our poll are out, and one name ranked the most renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido, though his emergence created a bit of a controversy

It's been a massive year for many Nigerian singers, artists, and performers, but some have distinguished themselves as the best of the best over the last 12 months.

In a bid to find out who is the number one choice and the Best Male Nigerian artist of 2023, Legit.ng organised an online poll.

Afrobeat king Davido knocks his colleagues as he emerges Legit.ng Best Male Nigerian Artiste of the Year.

Source: Instagram

We gave our readers the power to determine who should get the Reader's Choice Award for the Best Male Nigerian Artist of 2023.

Davido wins the 2023 Reader's Choice Award for Best Male Artist

Nigerian global superstar Davido, according to the Legit.ng online poll is the Best Male Nigerian Artist of the Year emerging with 64% of the total votes cast.

However, the singer's win has been challenged heavily by supporters of his colleague, Kizz Daniel, who came second with 22% of the votes.

Afro-fusion star Asake came third on the poll, 11%.

The biggest surprise was the African Giant Burna Boy coming fourth with just 3% of the votes.

Another shock was seeing the big bird of Nigerian music, Wizkid, not even being on the poll.

Take a look at the poll here:

Here's the result below:

See some of the comments that trailed the online poll

Reactions trail Davido's emergence as the Best Male Nigerian Artist of 2023:

@Teg Bee:

"Kizz Daniel for life."

@Saviour Ras Boyo:

"Davido we are there for you please all 001 fans say 1 love."

@Clara Sure:

"Davido for the win."

@Jessica Leonard:

"Kizz Daniel .....all the way."

@Dube IG:

"Shekpe the table."

@Don Abaz:

"This poll has been rigged, Burna Boy last, Wizzy no even dey at all."

@Mørë Ñï Kējï:

"Kizz Daniel. Every song he dropped this year is fire."

@Kelvin Nwije:

"David wey kiii Goliath. But how Odogwu did not win is baffling."

@Michael Oluwatosin:

"Kizz Daniel na baba joor, he dey always drop hit."

Source: Legit.ng