Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu got social media buzzing after pitching two Nigerian singers against each other

Uche opined that Kizz Daniel will win the Grammy ahead of Davido even if the 30BG boss decided to pay for it

He shared photos of the two singers with Davido crying, Nigerians have reacted differently to his controversial post

Controversy-loving actor, Uche Maduagwu decided to delve a bit into music topic and heavily shaded superstar Davido in the post.

Uche took to his Instagram page to share photos of Kizz Daniel and a crying Davido and made a hilarious remark about them.

Uche Maduagwu hails Kizz Daniel, shades Davido. Credit: @kizzdaniel @uchemaduagwu @davido

Source: Instagram

The actor opined that with songs like Buga, Kizz Daniel stands a higher chance of winning the Grammys ahead of Davido even if the latter pay all the biggest American singers for collabos.

He said the only thing the 30BG boss can get is impregnating another Igbo model.

Check out the controversial post below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu's post about Davido and Kizz Daniel, most of them blasted him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Claudianyayahofficial:

"Why all these:? it is very wrong, they are both great musicians."

Mhizspears:

"This clout is working for u so far, so proud of you."

Ricobasil57:

"What is wrong with you e be like say person never change am for you ba no worry."

Iam_amyzon:

"Your next beating is near and that one go be original one."

Yims_papi:

"Funny but these are facts."

Adedandy:

Wait, dem send this Uche to Davido nii? But this is a statement of fact tsha, Kizz Daniel needs push."

