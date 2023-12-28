Rosy Meurer has marked her husband's birthday in style with a love note and prayer

The actress thanked God for making their paths cross and she also wrote about his good qualities

Meurer also told her fans to say a prayer for her man and to thank God for keeping him

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer is happy that her husband is marking his birthday. She took to social media to pen a lengthy note to him on his special day.

The film star, who marked her 4th wedding anniversary recently, thanked God for bringing her partner into the world and also appreciated him for making their paths cross.

Rosy Meurer marks husband's birthday with lovely note. Photo credit @rosymeurer

The mother of two uploaded pictures Olakunle Churchill took to mark his birthday and made a collage with them.

Rosy Meurer prays for her husband

Meurer went ahead to pray to her man that God would keep him and bless the works of his hands.

She also stated how her man worries about the welfare of his family and told her fans to wish him well and join her in praying for him.

This is coming a few days after the businessman reacted to the rumour of having a side chic that had threatened to crash his marriage to the Nollywood actress.

Olakunle Churchill responds to his wife's post

Reacting to the birthday post made by the actress, the businessman, in the comment section, called his wife "boo" and professed his love for her.

See the post here:

Fans react to Meurer's post

Netizens have reacted to the birthday post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

Rosy Meurer gushes over her husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meurer sent strong warning to the ladies eyeing her man.

She said that she would forgive her man if she caught him cheating with another woman.

The actress said that she is her husband's side chic and that she would never take her family business out in public.

