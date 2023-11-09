Skit maker and singer Carter Efe has been called out by his friend and colleague Berri Tiga

In a now-deleted post, Tiga claimed Carter Efe threatened to slap him even though he was funding his record label

The singer also revealed he introduced Carter to his investor, and the singer started doing besties with him

Agada Blessed Obotu, aka Berri Tiga, has sparked reactions on social media with recent revelations about his relationship with Oderhohwo Joseph "Carter" Efe".

The singer revealed that he was funding Carter's Eh God record label according to plan, and yet he dared to threaten to slap him at the airport.

Netizens react as Berri Tiga calls out Carter Efe Photo credit: @berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

He said that the skit maker's energy changed after realising he couldn't get money as he used to.

Berri also called out Carter for becoming best friends with his investor after he introduced them.

He said the skit maker told his investor to put his money on someone else because Berri Tiga's career had ended.

See the post below:

Reactions to Berri Tiga's accusations

Surprisingly, many people had doubts as they claimed that the drama was just to promote a song, not a real fight.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

_.blessinge:

"Na promotion una dey do. This update don cast since that MACHALA song."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Carter will go live soon, make l go carry towel."

crown_thecook:

"This thing don cast na ... try something else na haba."

xpensive_fatima:

"Make una Dey rate us for this app nah, na people wey Dey follow this boy and Carter efe I blame sha."

officer.gmoni:

"Anytime una release music una go dey for f!ght make una change format again na, no worry we download am no need of all this."

samvail__:

"Dem don start that their promotion! They’re chilling typing all this together."

kingofficialfatalist2:

"If una like make una kee una sef for airport na una ancestors problem be that."

Berri Tiga reacts to Carter Efe & Yung Duu’s case

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer sparked reactions online with his comments about Portable's ex-signee, Yung Duu.

Berri Tiga commented in response to the ongoing contract issues between Portable, Yung Duu and Carter Efe.

The Machala singer, amidst the recent issues, took to his Instagram page, noting that Yung Duu needed help and should be careful with his public utterances.

