Nigerian singer Portable is a spitting image of his dad, and a recent video of him has sparked reactions online

Portable's dad blushed and laughed as some boys made a video of his outfit at his son's bar

While some netizens pointed out the resemblance between Portable and his old man, others commended his style

A video of Portable's dad casually showing off his style via his dressing for an outing has sparked reactions online.

In the viral video online, Portable's dad, who rarely makes it to social media, visited his son's bar wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt with sneakers and a silver chain around his neck to match.

Netizens gush over Portable's dad Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

He blushed and laughed as he tried to get the boys behind the camera to stop recording the moment.

Portable, who recently won a boxing match against Charles Okocha, was not seen in the clip with his father.

Recall that in 2022, the singer got Nigerians commending him for buying his father a car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Portable's dad

Read some of the things Nigerians had to say about the singer's dad below:

biobakuayodotun:

"The man con fine pass him son."

notinyourimagination:

"No DNA needed."

realtor_pelumi:

"I like the fact that Portable takes care of his family."

gee_prince1:

"Man soft, nice drip for a grandfather figure."

official_wini_:

Is portable father single

dav_e2_4:

"He dey whine us online dey take care of him family omo."

abikeade_mii:

"Baba sabi dress pass portable sef."

ma_har_ba:

"The person wen Dey do d video na mad man . He Dey whine de papa. Niggga raw."

whitejetski':

"Na baddest 7 baba wear for neck."

Charles Okocha reacts as Portable wins boxing match

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable emerged victorious in his celebrity boxing match against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on Wednesday, December 26.

Okocha was unsatisfied with the result and challenged the Zazu crooner to a rematch.

According to Okocha, Portable gave up in the third round and did not get disqualified for breaking a boxing rule.

Source: Legit.ng