Nollywood actress Judy Austin is once again making headlines over her latest social media post

The movie star shared a video of herself dancing and having a good time only days after her in-law, Rita Edochie, shaded her

The video of Judy dancing drew a series of comments from netizens who stormed her page

Controversial Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has caught the attention of Nigerians on social media over her latest move.

In a new development, Yul Edochie’s second wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing.

Nigerians react to Judy Austin's dancing video. Photos: @judyaustin1

Judy looked unbothered as she danced happily in the video. Not stopping there, she also accompanied the clip with a message where she hyped herself.

According to the actress, she is blessing the timeline of her fans with her beautiful self. She wrote:

“Blessing your timeline this beautiful evening!!! No epistle needed here.”

See the video below:

Judy Austin’s video came only a few days after her in-law, Rita Edochie, fired shots at her on social media.

Reactions trail Judy Austin’s dancing video

It didn’t take long for many netizens to camp under Judy Austin’s post and they all shared their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Nicky_sall:

“Correct man he find better meat eat. Together forever ♾️❤️❤️. The one and only Mrs Yul .”

bella_neky:

“What is this abeg …Kia.”

Getshaped_doll:

“Weytin do your house.”

clara_atemkeng:

“This beauty and sexiness is . Ijele Odogwu you are beautiful.”

oziomam_:

“Full meal .”

baddest_mela:

“I too love Judy she's always happy she nor send una papa.”

maureen_mimidoo:

“This Balogun gown...... looks beautiful though...... Remove that tummy belt so you can breath. You don try .”

prettymarisa_:

“Beauty overloads ❤️❤️.”

fatemama23:

“Local woman.”

