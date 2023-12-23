BBNaija Phyna has stated that she did know that her wig was rented

A hair vendor had called her out for owing after renting a wig from her

Phyna tried to clear her name as regards the controversy while on Isbae U's podcast

BBNaija stare Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna has opened up about the controversial wig she leased from a hair vendor.

Legit.ng had reported that a hair seller had called out the Level-Up edition winner for renting a wig from her and refusing to return it.

BBN Phyna says she didn't know her wig was rented. Photo credit @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

While she was on skit maker Isbae U's podcast "Curiosity Made Me Ask", Phyna said she didn't know the hair was not bought.

A guy had come to Isbae U to whisper something in his ear and the content creator told Phyna that the guy said the people who rented out the chair they were using wanted to collect them back.

Isbae U used the opportunity to ask Phyna about the controversial wig as she gave her response.

Phyna says Blessing CEO is a curse

Isbae U also asked her a question about Blessing CEO and Phyna said the self-acclaimed relationship expert was a curse.

Phyna's outburst came after she was invited by the police because of the rented hair.

See the video here:

Fans react to the podcast

Netizens has reacted to the podcast where BBN Phyna was a guest. Here are some of the comments below:

@folashow_:

"Blessing CEO live video today again."

@ay_sadiq:

"Immediately she heard ‘Rent’ her facial impression switched."

@Anu_official:

"This girl is actually fine, just noticing it today."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"This guy podcast na agbako one."

@ajibade_demola:

"Check it out, Your shoe is finally ready now."

@aijaeyy:

"You know you’re being set up with such podcasts yet you will go ahead to grant. Bringing issues for yourself just to remain in the public eye."

@sunjo_thomas:

"But Groovy’s hair was pink."

@Wilsaac:

"Blessing CEO will soon set up her tripod."

@Iretifaithful12:

"Blessing don chop stray bullet."

@kidspy796:

"Blessing CEO don set ring light oo this evening go hot."

BBN Phyna replies hair vendor

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had responded to the hair vendor who called her out that she should return the wig she rented from her.

The reality star lamented over the exposure being a famous person has given him. She noted that cloud chasers and blackmailers were always after her.

She told the hair seller to do better next time.

Source: Legit.ng