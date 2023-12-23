BBN Tacha has celebrated her 23rd birthday and unveiled the things she wants from her fans

This is coming two years after she had a grand celebration to mark her 26th birthday in style

A video of the celebration she had in 2021 where she claimed to be 26 surfaced on social media

BBNaija star Anita Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has marked her 23rd and told her fans what she would want for her birthday.

The reality star who bagged a doctorate degree a few months ago turned 23 two years after she celebrated her 26th birthday in style.

BBN Tacha marks 23rd birthday two years after claiming she was 26. Photo credit @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The video of her 26th birthday surfaced on social media where she had a large billboard done for her by her fans. Two years later, she announced that she just turned 23 and gave her fans her wish list.

Tacha lists the things she wants from her fans

In the video, she stated that she wanted a PS5, cash gifts, perfumes with a great smell, wristwatch, bouquets, flowers, and an iPhone 15.

She added that she has an iPhone 15 but she wouldn't mind having another one.

The reality star had earlier stated why she didn't take part in the All stars edition of the reality show.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Tacha

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@zenzaragold':

"They're ageing backwards."

@melody_splashy_':

"Next year she go turn 19 lol."

@michael._u:

"Normally after 25, a lot of people dey forget their age."

@heartwinners_autos':

"She knows how to get y'all talking."

@pheebskimnani_:

"Crazy how this girl used to insult clout chasers, years later, she’s the Queen of Clout-chasing. Life comes at you so fast."

@oficialzainab:

"But whyyyyy though!!?"

@jayne__sammymere:

"23 by age,35 by face."

@tunnyogunnowo:

"No be you go tell me my age.:

@generalchi1:

"She can never run out the market."

@wendy_adamma':

"Her age is on a pause. She sure knows how to make y’all tongue wag."

