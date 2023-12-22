Kiddwaya has shared a fun video from music star Burna Boy's ex-lover Stefflon Don's birthday bash

In the short video, the reality star and billionaire son could be seen making dollars rain on Stefflon Don

Kiddwaya's action at Stefflon Don's party comes barely a few days after Burna Boy reportedly bought her a car

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya was one of those who turned up for British rapper Stefflon Don's birthday party.

Kiddwaya, a housemate on this year's BBNaija All Stars edition, stirred comments from Nigerian netizens after sharing a video of him making dollars rain on Stefflon Don.

Kiddwaya shares video from Stefflon Don's party. Credit: @kiddwaya @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The reality star also shared pictures of Stefflon Don all smiles as he sprayed money on her.

Sharing a video from the birthday party on his page, Kiddwaya wrote:

"Happy birthday @stefflondon we going crazy all weekend for you. Spray dollars pon di head."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy Award winner Burna Boy allegedly bought his ex-lover Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce on her birthday.

People react as Kiddwaya shares video from Stefflon Don's birthday party

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as some netizens dragged Kiddwaya for spraying one-dollar bills. See them below

clare_onyi:

"Who gave Kidd spraying lessons? He has improved."

obidimusic:

"You have improved in your spraying style."

dalokuhle165:

"Kid I need u in my birthday party."

kiddricalovers.2:

"Waya the money King Kiddwaya."

cooandre:

"He has learnt how to spray congrats waya."

damola_ayegbayo:

"The funny thing is that all is just 100 or 200$ in 100 or 200 notes."

iamsam_santos:

"She must be super happy that you sprayed her £500."

eleoma.a:

"Too much money."

positive_bab:

"President Kiddwaya remember your fans also."

noellakim9:

"If those notes are 200 then dats 200 dollars he sprayed nd stop trying to change it to ur currency cuz she doesn’t use ur currency."

king_sheddy:

"Oga drop that thing once and go back to your seat abeg Osim video me as I Dey spray make I post am."

nobleearls:

"Waste of spray."

dymex_richie:

"U don spray 1$ tire she doesn’t give a fuvk."

