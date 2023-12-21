Juju singer Omoba De Jombo Beats and his crew members have regained their freedom after they were allegedly kidnapped over the weekend

A trending video showed the Juju singer and some bandmates looking tattered as they stepped out from a bus

The viral video has stirred reactions as fans and wellwishers celebrate with Omoba De Jombo Beats and his crew

Nigerians have flooded social media to celebrate with Juju musician Omoba De Jombo Beats and his crew members, who were allegedly kidnapped while returning from an event on Sunday, Dember 17.

The news of Omoba De Jombo Beats and crew's kidnapping was made public by a fellow musician, Adeyinka Adeboye, aka Boyebest, in a post on social media.

The Abuja musician and his band members were abducted on Sunday. Credit: @omoobadejombobeats

Source: Instagram

Adeyinka revealed his colleague and his crew were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on their way to Kogi from Abuja.

Boyebest claimed the kidnappers demanded N10 million ransom to release them.

See Boyebest's post below:

New video of Omoba De Jombo Beats and crew trends

However, in the early hours of Thursday, December 21, a video emerged online as some men said to be Omoba De Jombo Beats and his crew were seen stepping out of a bus looking tattered.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng had previously reported that some armed gangs attacked the Zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the Federal Capital Territory, where they allegedly kidnapped some people.

Netizens react to video of Omoba De Jombo Beats and crew

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

soloblinkz:

"If you're in Nigeria your daily prayer should be, “Pray to never be Unlucky."

sweetestebby:

"Thank God for their lives. How much did they pay for ransom."

fifty_shades_of_pretty:

"Thank you Jesus within the space of how many days look how they’ve changed."

kiarexglitz:

"God! See how weak they are. Thank God they made it out alife. May evil never befall you and yours."

caraz_household:

"Omg!I pray my household can never be a victim."

