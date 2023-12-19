Nigerian singer Small Doctor made sure to honour the late Mohbad's memory at his Omo Better concert in Agege

A video made the rounds showing the emotional display at the event to eulogise the late singer

Many fans were moved to tears over the touching tribute as they prayed for Mohbad to get justice eventually

Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor, dedicated some time to the late Mohbad (real name, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba) at his recently held Omo Better concert.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at 27, under unclear and controversial circumstances.

On December 17, 2023, at the Omo Better concert, a short but moving video was displayed on a projector, showcasing a bit of the late Mohbad's lifetime.

Parts of the clip showed the late Mohbad making music and speaking on the love he has received from fans and how he loves them back. As people in the crowd watched the video, some were heard chanting 'Justice for Mohbad'.

See the emotional display below:

Mohbad's tribute at Small Doctor's concert stirs emotions

The emotional tribute dedicated to Mohbad's memory at Small Doctor's Omo Better concert soon spread on social media, and netizens reacted. A number of them were sad at the talented singer's life being cut short as they prayed for those behind his demise to be exposed.

Read some comments below:

Teeto__olayeni:

“All those who have a hand in the death of Mohbad shall not have peace.... Had goosebumps watching this.”

cynthia_ish:

“The people who joined VDM and his Dad to frustrate the struggle to get #JusticeForMohbad will be on the show and in the comments here showing fake love. The moment they realised he did right by his mother and married that girl legitimately so she isn't just an ordinary baby mama... Patriarchy roared and misogyny was birthed to stomp on his cause. DNA became their only focus and definition of justice. Very fake and evil people!”

oyindamolami_xo:

“Fly high my sweetest boy ! Hurts differently everyday ! Miss you too much ❤️❤️.”

landiano_007:

“Anyone that bully this guy will never know peace.”

ms.kene:

“Kai Moh!!!!! E no go better for those that maltreated you, those that off you. Your inner circle that knows what happened to you and are silent, naija govt and lagos govt that is treating your case like say na chicken die.”

amina_minaah:

“Gone but will never be forgotten.”

queenuche__:

“I had chills watching this ❤️ God bless his soul.”

zee.809:

“Moh Goosebumps all over my body .”

ojubabe1:

“@iam_smalldoctor thank you for this tribute .”

alltheinfoz:

“Everybody wey get hand for your d£@th no go get p£@ce.”

American church pays tribute to Mohbad for Christmas

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad was honoured by a church in America three months after his demise.

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, the US church remembered the late singer with a lovely display.

A photo made the rounds online of a huge Santa Clause set-up. However, instead of the regular bearded old man, Mohbad's face was mounted on Santa's body.

Source: Legit.ng