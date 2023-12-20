A hilarious video from music star Davido's recent performance in Dubai is trending on social media

Davido, in the video, paused his show to find his $60k (N60 million) ring, as he was heard speaking in the Yoruba language

While the ring was immediately returned to him, many found the DMW label owner's action funny

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido is trending online over a hilarious from his recent show in Dubai.

Davido, known for adorning expensive jewellery, halted his stage performance as he announced his ring worth $60k (N60 million) had gone missing.

Davido requests for his expensive ring on stage. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The music star was heard speaking in the Yoruba language as he asked for the expensive ring to be returned.

After the ring was returned, Davido took to the stage to perform his hit song Unavailable, with fans excitedly singing along.

Watch the viral video below:

This is coming hours after Davido's former signee Mayorkun's jewellery was stolen in Calabar, Cross River.

People react as Davido loses ring in Dubai

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

mary.jane6227:

"I don ask this questions several times . Why is no tracker on this Jewries them dae carry big go buy."

iam_segzii:

"Mayor learnt from the best."

only_lordknows127:

"Why una just Dey lost lost send the money here abeg."

maxico4real:

"Bro use style dey beg make them return his ring."

official_kennykash:

"If na calabar d ring go lost ni izz gone be dat."

flexxi_para1:

"Mayorkun still dey beg calabar people for him pendant."

josepheric587:

"Nah so mayorkun lost pendant."

dharey06:

"$60k ring… tracker suppose dey the ring."

barty_ghost:

"Nigerians.... It in the blood.... We have to Para small."

og_fod

"What's happening with criminals this time, first it was Mayorkun's Neckpiece, now OBO's ring... Wahala."

