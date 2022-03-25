The organisers of the Grammy awards have released a video to talk about Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid ahead if this year's show

The Grammys profile the Nigerian as an Afrobeat giant as they documented his achievements in the year under review

Wizkid got two nominations in the 2022 Grammys as he looked forward to clinching the coveted prices

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid got mouthwatering profiling from the organisers of Grammy awards in a video that was shared on Youtube.

The Grammys referred to the Made in Lagos crooner as an Afrobeat giant in a video that was shared via their official Youtube page.

Wizkid is competing in two categories of 2022 Grammys and the organisers have done well to qualify him with words ahead of the awards night.

In the video, Grammy said:

"Released in October 20,2020, Made in Lagos is the fourth album from Grammy winner Wizkid, he featured high-profile guests including H.E.R,. Burna Boy and Skepta.

A potent mix of Afribeats and R&B, Made in Lagos further propelled the already-unstoppable surge of Nigerian music throughout the world."

The Grammys went on to state what made Made in Lagos warrants two nominations:

"In August 2021, Wizkid released Made in Lagos Deluxe Edition, which featured four new tracks including a remix of Essence featuring addictional vocals from Justin Bieber

Considered to be the unofficial song of the summer in 2021, Essence became a global hit going double-platinum in the US in March 2022."

They also mentioned his two nominations at the awards:

"Wizkid is currently nominated twice at the 2022 Grammy. Best Global Music Performance for Essence and Best Global Music album for Made in Lagos Deluxe edition."

Watch the video below:

