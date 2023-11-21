Chioma Rowland, wife of renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido, recently made her first public appearance since giving birth to her twins

Clips of Chef Chi at her husband's "Are We African Yet" (AWAY) concert in Atlanta, USA, broke the internet as it trended online for days

One of the highlights of the viral clips was the outfit Chef Chi had on at her hubby's concert; the cost of the outfit has finally been revealed

The wife of renowned Afrobeat singer Davido, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, was recently the cynosure of many news platforms and blogs.

Clips of her first public appearance after giving birth to her twins have been trending online for days as she attended her husband's AWAY Festival in Atlanta, USA.

Fans dig up the cost of Chef Chi's outfit to her hubby's AWAY concert in Atlanta. Photo credit: @stylebychefchi/@davido

Seeing bombshell beauty back at a public event after going amiss for months was a joy for many of the 30BG gang.

However, one of the highlights of Chioma's recent outing was her outfit to her hubby's concert. Fans have gone undercover to dig up the price of everything she had on at the show.

Cost of Davido's Chioma's outfit to the AWAY concert revealed

According to the famous fashion blog Styleofchefchi, Chioma's 3D Mahina monogram t-shirt dress cost $2,900.

The fashion blog also revealed the cost of Chioma's bag and LV sneakers, at $6,585 and $1260 respectively.

See the breakdown below:

Fans react to the cost of Chioma's outfit

Here are some of the reactions that the revelations stirred online:

@olarenwajuolayiwola_30bg:

"Just yesterday, u done no the prices."

@nekichuks:

"You didn't add my cgom chom wrist watch to d prices pls Edit n add it."

@officialluxurythrift2:

"The way I love this Chioma..,, walahi I can’t explain."

@i_am_eve.237:

"Handbag 6.5 million. Dress 3 million. Footies 1.3 Million."

@browniwales:

"Rich, classy and beautiful wife our number one artist in Africa ❤️❤️❤️ assurance is forever."

@davina_vina123:

"I love seeing her look so happy. She looked absolutely stunning!!!"

@miley_smalls:

"No long talk!! No competition with the First Lady!!"

@its_freedomz:

"I love her style, she is a designer."

@peniel_hot_sodangi:

"Pls the wristwatch etc.I want to choke.Pls how much is the glow n HAPPINESS?"

@ronniesbeautyworld:

"My babe looking like a bag of Money."

