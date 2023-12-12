In a recent post on social media, Odumodu Blvck hailed his senior colleague Davido over his lyrics from an old song

Referring to Davido as a fool in a positive way, Odumodu said the lyrics' Dele na my boy' were the 'hardest' he ever heard

His comment about Davido being a fool, however, sparked reactions as Odumodu had to clarify his tweet

Singer and rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, recently caused an outrage on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after he labelled his senior colleague David Adeleke Davido a fool.

Odumodu, who was recently at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, took to his X handle to share old music lyrics where Davido seemingly insulted media mogul Dele Momodu.

Odumodu Blvck tweeted about Davido's lyrics.

Source: Instagram

Davido, in the song lyrics, said:

‘Mr Dele na my boy, Dele na my boy.’

Remembering the lyrics, Odumodu, on Monday, December 11, hailed Davido as he stated that it was one of the 'hardest' he ever heard.

See his tweet below:

However, the tweet didn't sit well with some netizens as they thought Odumodu was dragging Davido, while others accused him of disrespecting Momodu.

Responding to the outrage, Odumodu clarified that he did not mean to disrespect Davido or Dele Momodu.

See his tweet below:

See another tweet Odumodu shared below:

People drag Odumodu Blvck despite clarifying tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

OyinTGSPE:

"Only you don “Explain , Explore , Analyze , Discuss , Elaborate” ontop this matter within 30min."

Hayce30bg:

"Oga rest jare…. You just Dey GBA."

divfee:

"You don’t mean any disrespect and you’re referring to Davido as a fool???"

real_slyman1:

"Ur mind no go touch ground."

Cici_leya:

"You go explain tire ,no evidence."

SUPREMETWEETZ:

"BIG KALA. But na everytime you dey explain."

Castle114004558:

"Davido nah your boy normally."

Portable calls out Odumodu Blvck

In another report via Legit.ng, Portable claimed that Odumodu Blvck should not be given the best rapper in Abuja.

The Zeh Nation label boss stated that he once competed with the rapper and performed better than him.

This was after Odumodu Blvck listed his best five rappers of all time.

