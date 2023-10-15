Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife and his mother, Shola Ogudu, have continued to show up to celebrate the life of the late Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun

A day after the star-studded burial party that made waves online, Bolu and his mum also stepped out for the Thanksgiving

Bolu and his mother looked sharp in their outfits as they posted photos online and many netizens gushed over them

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife and his mother, Shola Ogudu, recently stepped out in style for the Thanksgiving of the late Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun.

Wizkid’s late mother’s burial party caused a huge social media buzz on Friday, October 13, 2023, and a Thanksgiving ceremony took place the day after.

Fans gush over photos of Wizkid's first son Boluwatife and his mother's outfit to his grandma's Thanksgiving.

As expected, Wizkid’s first son was in attendance alongside his mother. Taking to their individual social media pages, they both posted photos of their outfits to the event.

Boluwatife rocked a simple all-white traditional outfit paired with matching white sneakers and a green ‘aso ofi’ cap. His mother on the other hand looked smart in her green suit with feathery hems paired with blue-high heeled shoes.

In the caption of Boluwatife’s photos, he eulogised his late grandmother. He wrote:

“THANKSGIVING Forever in my heart Grandma ”.

See Bolu’s photos below:

See Bolu’s mother Shola Ogudu’s thanksgiving outfit below:

Fans gush over Wizkid’s first son Bolu and his mother

The lovely photos of Bolu and his mother on social media warmed the hearts of many fans. Many of them reacted to their snaps in the comment section.

Read what they had to say below:

steffy_icy:

“Make your mama sha hold you well cuz some girls no wan hear say you be small piking ooo.”

_kingjamilmufasa:

“Abeg This One No Need DNA Or To Be Pluto-manias Injected.”

mobola0609:

“Billionaire son is also a billionaire.”

spicyzii22:

“Omo tife God bless ur father o e don too try see drip.”

aish.at779:

“You are the best celebrity mother, you are raising a king.”

pa_triiciaaa:

“You’re such an amazing woman and mother. We all love and appreciate you mummy Tife.”

mizmoreis:

“You raised him well. Don't know you personally but I see you have done a good job on Tife. He is such an amazing kid.”

pascal_ivy:

“You are blessed ma ….and no one absolutely no one will take your son away from you ….evil eyes will not see you guys …you will enjoy the fruit of your labour in grand style your son and you will live longggggggggggggggg amen.”

How Wizkid's son Bolu made cash rain on his mum at burial party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the highlights from Wizkid's mum's burial party was when his oldest son, Boluwatife, was spotted showing love to his mother, Shola Ogudu, and to his younger brother, Zion.

Bolu had taken to his Instagram stories to share videos of the sweet moment he rained cash on his mother and Zion.

In the video, Bolu’s mum was seen dancing as King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) performed with his live band on stage.

