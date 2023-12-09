The task force of the Celestial Church Worldwide have visited the parish where Portable and Pasuma were to perform

About 30 shepherds went to the parish to find out what happened but they didn't meet the church pastor

They sang hymns and prayed before they started their investigation into the controversial handbill of the praise night

The last has not been heard about the controversy rocking the invitation of Portable and Pasuma to perform at a Celestial Church in Lagos.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the two secular artists and some others were on the flyer of the praise night of the church.

In a video sighted online, some shepherds of the Celestial Church Worldwide who constituted the task force of the church visited the embattled parish.

They were there to make their findings about the allegations laid against the clergy of the parish.

The task force did not meet the parish pastor

In the video, the shepherds numbering up to 30 went in a group to Ketu parish. They sang hymns and prayed before entering the church auditorium.

However, they didn't meet the pastor of the parish. It was the assistant parish pastor and choirmaster that had to attend to them.

This development is coming after the shepherd of the parish stated that he invited Portable Zazu and Pasuma because he wanted to win souls for Christ.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of the shepherd who visited the parish

Reactions have trailed the video of the task force who visited the embattled parish. Here are some of the comments below.

@user630608714464:

"Halleluyah oo. Is Portable a Gospel singer?"

2Moboluwaji;

'If the man gave potable 5M , I Dey wonder how much e pay Pasuma."

@user3013909206762africajeffy.:

"CCC" to the world."

@Justee money:

"Just because of portable....im sure portable will sing nice music im the church."

@kikibea:

"Na portable cast d update, pasuma go don swear for him, he never go show he don dey mk mouth."

@king Nation:

"Na portable make this church famous."

@KOOOOOOREA:

"wahala no dey finish"

@Gloria scent:

"If only they can visit one in delta state that is against the church but a celestial. does things up n down."

@solomonadebayo207:

"It doesn’t matter how ."

@printsbyliza:

"They should have just sent for the Oluso, coming to the parish and reprimanding him here is not a good one. just saying."

Portable tells Celestial Church that he must perform

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had cried out amidst outrage that he was invited to perform at the Celestial Church in Ketu.

He stated that he was paid the sum of N5 million naira, so he can't help but be at the praise night that he was invited to.

The singer said he and Pasuma are children of God so they must perform at the parish.

Source: Legit.ng