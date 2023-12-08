Global site navigation

Local editions

“I Want to Win Souls”: Celestial Pastor Shares Why He Invited Portable, Pasuma To Perform in Church
Celebrities

“I Want to Win Souls”: Celestial Pastor Shares Why He Invited Portable, Pasuma To Perform in Church

by  Shade Metibogun
  • The Celestial pastor who invited Pasuma and Portable to sing at the church's upcoming praise night has given reasons for his action
  • In a video sighted on social media, he said some gospel singers they had invited in the past looked down on the church
  • He also claimed many had been transformed after he invited secular singers as a result of their preaching in the church

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

More facts have emerged about why Portable and Pasuma were invited to perform at a Celestial Church in Ketu, Lagos, for a praise night programme.

Legit.ng had reported that the two artists and some others were to perform at the praise night of Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu.

Celestial clergy shares reason for inviting Portable and Pasuma for praise night.
Celestial pastor says reason for inviting Pasuma and Portable. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@officialpasuma
Source: Instagram

The decision was greeted with outrage by the Christian community, who felt that such should not take place in the church.

Read also

"We still need DNA": New photo showing resemblance between Mohbad’s son Liam and late singer emerges

Prominent Christian leaders also reacted to the church's decision and demanded the removal of the singers from the programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amid the drama, the church's leader stopped the pastor from inviting Portable and Pasuma.

In a new development, the church's shepherd has made a recording where he gave his reason for inviting the two singers. He said he had invited St Janet before, and many who attended the concert were converted due to his preaching. He gave the example of his youth leader, who came to see St Janet but changed and converted.

Celestial pastor says gospel singers look down on them

In the recording on social media, the pastor said he had invited some gospel singers in the past, and they all looked down on the church. While some demanded an outrageous amount to perform.

Read also

Fuji legend Pasuma set to celebrate 40 years on stage, appreciates God for technology in music

The clergy noted that he didn't invite Pasuma and Portable so that his members could drink and engage in ungodly activities during the praise night. He mentioned that their church has a policy that forbids that.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by the clergy

Reactions have trailed the video made by the Celestial pastor about their reason for calling Pasuma and Portable to sing in his church. Here are some of the comments below.

@busybraining:

"Business, I like your business sense."

@ituxb:

"This calls for laughter."

@dj_sheenblack001:

"You are making sense sir."

@holluwathobiloba_:

"Capitalism in church."

@wedonblow_tv:

"He spoke well."

@adekongaofficiaL:

"Only God sees all things."

@__shorafuneverybody:

"So it’s about the business alagba ."

@desmondpear:

"Holy Spirit is not rough in his dealings, come off it."

@obadaafidi:

"So Which song is portable coming to sing."

@empresstoby3355:

"He's not making any sense at all."

Church suspends Pastor for inviting Portable and Pasuma

Read also

Nigerians call out Davido for smoking freely in front of policemen on duty, video goes viral

According to a previous report by Legit. ng in 2015, the Redeemed Christian Church of God  RCCG, through its provincial headquarters in Lagos Island, cancelled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed Pasuma's invitation as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former member of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike. The pastor of the church was suspended after that.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel