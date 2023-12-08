The Celestial pastor who invited Pasuma and Portable to sing at the church's upcoming praise night has given reasons for his action

In a video sighted on social media, he said some gospel singers they had invited in the past looked down on the church

He also claimed many had been transformed after he invited secular singers as a result of their preaching in the church

More facts have emerged about why Portable and Pasuma were invited to perform at a Celestial Church in Ketu, Lagos, for a praise night programme.

Legit.ng had reported that the two artists and some others were to perform at the praise night of Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu.

The decision was greeted with outrage by the Christian community, who felt that such should not take place in the church.

Prominent Christian leaders also reacted to the church's decision and demanded the removal of the singers from the programme.

Amid the drama, the church's leader stopped the pastor from inviting Portable and Pasuma.

In a new development, the church's shepherd has made a recording where he gave his reason for inviting the two singers. He said he had invited St Janet before, and many who attended the concert were converted due to his preaching. He gave the example of his youth leader, who came to see St Janet but changed and converted.

Celestial pastor says gospel singers look down on them

In the recording on social media, the pastor said he had invited some gospel singers in the past, and they all looked down on the church. While some demanded an outrageous amount to perform.

The clergy noted that he didn't invite Pasuma and Portable so that his members could drink and engage in ungodly activities during the praise night. He mentioned that their church has a policy that forbids that.

Church suspends Pastor for inviting Portable and Pasuma

According to a previous report by Legit. ng in 2015, the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, through its provincial headquarters in Lagos Island, cancelled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed Pasuma's invitation as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former member of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike. The pastor of the church was suspended after that.

