Wizkid, in another trending video on social media, was seen getting another tattoo, which appears to be on his leg

This is coming a few days after the music star went viral on social media over his new neck tattoo

The singer's latest video has stirred concerns from many of his fans and followers, as many expressed concerns

It appears Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer and entertainer Ayo Balogun Wizkid now has a thing for tattoos.

This comes as a new video of Wizkid having another tattoo on his leg has emerged on social media.

Video of Wizkid getting another tattoo goes viral. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Watch the new video of Wizkid getting another tattoo below:

The new video comes barely a few days after Wizkid sparked an online debate following the revelation of his neck tattoo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid's neck tattoo surfaced on social media on Friday, December 1, 2023, following the release of images of him and the tattoo artist at a club.

Wizkid, who has remained in Nigeria since his mother's burial ceremony, announced he was taking a break from music.

People react as Wizkid gets another tattoo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

Olamide0fficial:

"I don’t want to be that guy but I hope Wizkid is fine mentally. The way he keeps getting new tattoos reminds me of a video where Olamide said when he lost his parents, he’s doing alot of weird things & people thought it’s a norm but deep down he wasn’t okay he was still grieving."

agoro111111:

"He’s still in grief, I said this to someone some days ago. I pray God sends healing to him."

Siinclair_Ness:

"Another new ink?? Lil Wayne in the making."

neyho_sexie

"This boy might actually be down bad! Doing all these sorts to stay sane!!! Since the death of his mum, he’s been acting like a spirit! May God answer all our unsaid prayers oh."

BabaAdisa1:

"Blud might jus be going through a lot."

Source: Legit.ng