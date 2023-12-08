Months after rumours of skit maker Cute Abiola and actress Omoborty's alleged affair hit the internet, he finally reacted

During an interview with Debbie Shokoya, Abiola said he and Omoborty never had a thing together

The skit maker said he decided not to say anything online because the more he spoke, the messier the case became

In a video, Abdul Gafar Abiola, aka Cute Abiola, said that he did not owe anyone an explanation online about his alleged affair with actress Biodun Okeowo and Omoborty.

In an interview with actress Debbie Shokoya, the comic act said he and the curvy movie star never had a thing together.

Cute Abiola speaks on alleged affair with Omoborty Photo credit: @thecuteabiola/@officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

According to him, they created content together, which included the photo of him holding on to Omoborty's massive behind.

Cute Abiola, who is married with a son, disclosed Omoborty was hurt by the false allegations that she stopped talking to him.

He denied the viral chat about them talking to each other in a sultry manner and noted that he remained quiet because he would have made the situation messier than it was.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cute Abiola's video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

timmyraycakes:

"I won't have stopped talking to the person sha, I get coconut head. Whatever two adults do with themselves is nobody's business."

rommytop4real:

"His body language has answered it."

olawumi_jadesola:

"Nice response, like what did you expect him to say."

oluwafimisore:

"I laugh, so u people want him to accept. Just dey play."

snowball_wholesale_foodstuffs:

"Anyone will say anything about people they barely know."

teatylahde:

"Chats can be created for heavens sakes. It's not uncommon."

oluwadharmilaarey:

"Na that useless faceless blog “Gistlover” that almost scattered this guy’s home. I'm glad you used such prayer and it was answered."

marvinsbaba6:

"This una yeye podcast sef no dey help matters. Digging up old shitts is unreasonable."

Source: Legit.ng