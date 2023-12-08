The repaired relationship between top Fuji stars, Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has warmed the hearts of fans

A video made the rounds online of the moment Osupa joined Pasuma to perform on stage after ending their 20-year beef

The heartwarming display of love, friendship, and brotherhood had netizens comparing them to Wizkid and Davido

Top Nigerian Fuji musicians, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and King Saheed Osupa, are trending on social media over their recent display of love at an event.

Recall that for 20 years, the two music stars did not see eye-to-eye and their decades-long beef resulted in years of fan wars.

Fans gush over video of Pasuma and Osupa performing together on stage. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

However, it was with great joy that fans reacted to the news of them ending their rivalry and also repairing their relationship.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online showing the moment Saheed Osupa joined Pasuma to perform on stage at the Fuji Opera 2023 concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the clip which was posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng, Osupa was seen arriving at the venue of the event while Pasuma was also singing on stage. However, a large crowd quickly gathered around Osupa and led him to join Pasuma.

Pasuma reacted with joy to seeing his colleague and the crowd also went gaga after realising what was happening. The two Fuji musicians shook hands and hugged each other before taking turns with the microphone to sing on stage.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Pasuma and Osupa perform together on stage after ending 20-year beef

The video of Pasuma and Osupa’s performance soon caught the attention of many online users. Some of them also dropped hot takes on their ended rivalry. Read some of the comments below:

Henny_wealth__:

“If u no come from trenches u no fit understand this rivalry!”

Kaynicebaby_:

“The Wizkid & Davido of Fuji industry!! Who con be the Burna?”

bolami_titoh:

“Pasuma no get wahala but u see that one with big head too get strong head.”

4pfrb__:

“Indomie generations will never understand.”

damilee__:

“Love to see it.. ❤️ but I no fit forget “Akuko Omole, Kolokolo Okota” ”

billyque_b:

“The way am happy seeing this ehhh.”

real_king_dhee:

“For the GenZ people here, Incase you don't understand what's going on here.... Imagine WizKid, Davido and Burnaboy, on stage (while 2face and Blackface are exchanging pleasantries back stage)...... WizKid is singing Davido's track and David is replying with WizKid's track... Then Burnaboy nah collect mic and start singing "One Love noni, things wey Una think say no go happen don finally happen" then WizKid nah left the stage for Davido to continue his performance........ You are welcome .”

rajeevwilkins:

“Grew up listening to these two people . My mum won’t let their music rest.”

kingy_rossy:

“These guys have been consistent for decades!!!”

iam_kingmascot:

“Even fuji sweet pass all dis show me ur bumbum music..”

heismolex:

“I Dey 3 years when fight start ”

wapxhy.4pf:

“Not me shining teeth like say na Wizkid dey the screen paso was my wizkid then.”

Osupa visits Pasuma's home to pay condolence visit

In August 2023, Legit.ng reported on the moment Saheed Osupa paid a visit to Pasuma's home in Omole, Lagos.

In the video that was posted from the visit, the singers hugged out their differences as they smiled with their boys celebrating behind them. Osupa also used the opportunity to extend his condolences to Pasuma.

In another clip, after Pasuma welcomed Osupa into his living room and they sat side by side, they addressed their boys in the room, who captured the moment on their phones.

Source: Legit.ng