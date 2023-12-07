Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has put up a lovely post celebrating her brother Sammy's birthday

The billionaire wife shared photos of different moments shared with her brother and tagged him as her other half

Fans and colleagues of the actress joined her in celebrating her brother's birthday in the comments

Regina Daniels' older brother Sammy West recently clocked a new age and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

The actress shared photos of her and her brother, throwbacks included, as she put up a sweet post about him.

Netizens celebrate Regina Daniels' brother Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mum of two who recently admitted she has added grown woman weight refrained from writing an epistle as she tagged her brother as her other half.

The billionaire wife also sent her best wishes to her sibling in his new year.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my other half @sir.sammywest here’s to another year of greatness bro…. I’m not dropping an epistle because you already know my heart. I wish you endless greatness brother mi."

See the post below:

Regina Daniels and her brother’s 10 years challenge clip sparks reactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video posted online by the actress' older brother, Sweet Boy, stirred reactions online as the pair finally decided to join the famous 10-year challenge.

The video shared by Sweet Boy got people talking as Nigerians credited the drastic change in Regina Daniels's looks to her billionaire husband's wealth.

In the clip shared by Sweet Boy, the tremendous upgrade that Regina Daniel had undergone was made bare, and it sparked reactions amongst netizens.

Source: Legit.ng