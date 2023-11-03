Regina Daniels has shared some pictures she took in a private jet to show off to her fans on social media

In the pictures, she wore a sky-blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jean trousers complemented by her lovely bag and sneakers

She wrote in the caption of her post that it is important to be a voice and not an echo as she smiled for her followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is living a good life, and she is always giving her fans an update about it. She posted some of her recent gorgeous photos on her Instagram .

In the picture collage, Daniels looked so sweet and beautiful as she sat in a private jet. She put on a blue jeans trouser and a blue long-sleeved shirt.

A beautiful small bag was carefully placed on the seat of the private jet as she showed off her new brown sneakers.

Regina Daniel Shows Off Wealth With Beautiful Photos in Private Jet. Photo Credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniel gives her fan a quote

In the caption of her picture collage, she gave an inspiring message to her followers; She encouraged them to be a voice in all they do and not just an echo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many went to the comment section to note how mature she was looking. They complimented Regina Daniels beauty and her rich vibes.

See her pictures here:

Fans react to the pictures Reginal Daniels posted

Netizens have responded to the photos uploaded on Daniel's Instagram. Here are some of the images below.

@eveesin:

"Pretty."

@dj_paris16:

"Our small Regina is now a big girl ."

@oyin.melanin:

"If you love Regina hit the like button ."

@iamgoldextenzions:

"First of, how can someone be so finee like this."

@amgoldextenzions:

"First of, how can someone be so finee like this."

@jasmine_rajinder:

"My beloved aunty ."

@bbs.brittlez:

"The prettiest."

@itsvibesangel_:

"Fine girl."

@ebukaonuma:

"Biggest Gina."

@iornumbe_mnena:

"Lady G."

@dj_ner0_:

"Very gorgeous."

Regina Daniels travels in a private jet with husband and kids

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Daniels had shared pictures of herself and her family on a private jet.

She wore a blue Ankara midi gown as she climbed her husband's private jet while travelling to Delta State.

She announced that she was going home to relive old memories and feel the nostalgia of being with family and friends. She also emphasised that she was going on official duties to her constituency.

Source: Legit.ng