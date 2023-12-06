A video of veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo meeting young Nigerian skit maker Nasboi at a club trends

In the viral clip, Nasboi was seen walking up to KOK and went on all fours to greet the veteran before they shared a hug

Nasboi has been the toast of the entertainment industry over the last few weeks since his new song Umbrella dropped

A recent clip of famous Nigerian skit maker Lawal Micheal Nasiru, aka Nasboi, getting to meet one of his most significant role models in the entertainment industry, Kanayo O Kanayo, has set tongues wagging online.

The young skit maker has recently been making many waves online since his new song with Wande Coal went viral.

Video of the moment Nasboi met Kanayo O Kanayo in the club trends. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Umbrella is arguably one of the biggest songs on the Nigerian music charts.

Different celebrities and skit makers like Don Jazzy, Mercy Aigbe, Kie Kie, Kizz Daniel, Iyanya and Sabinus have all been seen jumping on the Umbrella Challenge, which Nasboi started.

Kanayo O Kanayo meets Nasboi, hails his talents

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo is the latest public figure to take to social media to hail the young skit maker.

KOK lavished Nasboi with praise in his post, noting that he loves him for his many talents.

The movie star captioned his words with a clip of the moment he met Nasboi at an event.

Watch the video of the moment KOK met Nasboi:

See how netizens reacted to video of Kanayo O Kanayo meeting Nasboi

Here are some of the comments the clip stirred online:

@contactmelodyfidel:

"Them don finally make the sacrifice! Look well."

@samanigram:

"Nasboi our Igbo Brother, Osun people abeg no talk to me."

@erudite_okafor:

"Use him daddy, Xmas is around the corner."

@goodgirl_paul:

"What if nasboi cm turn to fowl as he use that stick touch am."

@kemiblaq:

"Biggest humble most talented skit Maker in the world."

@johnjoy295:

"This guy na MTN everywhere you go."

@officialawest:

"Nnayií Sacrifice has spoken."

@etsrlmusic:

"The legend himself. Thank you so much for the love and support."

@officialjbaby_:

"He is too blessed.. Get all talent."

@steveheadmaxter:

"No wonder! Your sacrifices is what is paying now."

@virgingurl_:

"All, I see sacrifice is sacrifice."

Don Jazzy steals Sabinus' outfit, jumps on Nasboi's Umbrella challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that famous music producer and record label boss Don Jazzy had joined the Nasboi Umbrella challenge.

However, the big man's custom for the new clip was the most prominent highlight as he rocked Sabinus' outfit for the challenge.

Over the last few days, different skit makers have been seen jumping on the Umbrella challenge while rocking each other's outfits.

