Nigerian relationship expert and influencer Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka BlessingCEO, recently stirred emotions online with a post she shared about her life.

BlessingCEO noted that she went from being a girl in the gutter to becoming a national sensation. The mental health counsellor shared that she was grateful for her growth as God turned her mess to fame.

The controversial social media personality, who was arrested twice and imprisoned, noted that most of the time, her mess/moments of disgrace turn into moments of grace for her.

Blessing knocks bloggers for trying to bury her

The controversial personality also took a swipe at bloggers and everyone she's ever had run-ins with.

She noted that every time they tried to bury her, she ended up growing stronger and bigger.

Read an excerpt of BlessingCEO's appreciation post below:

"The house I lied and was disgraced with Vs The house I built after the disgrace turned into grace. Every year, I walk down memory lane and be thankful for turning my Mess into a message. This is not my only house, I have more of them, but I show this often because this was the root and beginning of my greatness and break through to success. Yes, I lied; I owned up to it and turned that lie into reality. Today, I can boldly say I spoke my dreams into existence..."

Here's Blessing CEO's lengthy appreciation post about her growth:

See how fans reacted to BlessingCEO's post

Here are the reactions that trailed BlessingCEO's post:

@amarularr:

"When you are big, you are big. Na who never buy cement no know how much you pour here."

@rudequeenvictoria:

"You self don try oya clap for yourself ❤️congratulations."

@nnezane:

"You're literally bringing your name into frutition, Blessing."

@ogelis:

"I don't know why IG keeps deleting my comment. I've watched you grow Sis. From the days of kinkygal to present. You are amazing. You turned your mess into a powerful and resounding message."

@chuks.andre:

"We Hope this one is truly yours, if yes Congratulations."

@sheisnoble__:

"The only thing I can say is,you are really strong❤️God blessings mama."

@gloria_kole:

"Moral lesson: Never neglects your little beginning for greater things are ahead of you Delay is not denial."

@clalia09:

"The queen's story inspires so much......l personally knew u because of that saga and l strongly belief u are destined to be great."

Blessing CEO finally speaks about her arrest over issues with Davido

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about BlessingCEO speaking about her recent arrest over some allegations she levelled against Davido.

BlessingCEO shared during an interview with HipTV that she had to apologise to the Afrobeat artist for calling him out over something that didn't concern her.

She also noted during the chat that she has no shame for apologising to Davido and could choose to do it over a million times.

