Famous Streetpop artist Idowest has sparked reactions as he continues to call out his former record label boss, Dammy Krane

In one of his viral clips, Idowest was heard slamming Dammy Krane for not providing him accommodation, a car, and other necessities after signing him

The Streetpop singer noted that not getting any of these basic amenities left him close to being suicidal

Weeks after Dammy Krane went online to call out Davido, he is now on the receiving end of the same treatment from his former signee, Idowest.

Young Streetpop artist Jimoh Idowu Wasiu, aka Idowest, has sparked reactions online as a clip of him slamming his former record label boss, Dammy Krane, goes viral.

Idowest, in the viral clip, noted that it was hell working with Dammy Krane. He shared that throughout his time at the label, Dammy Krane never paid him and didn't provide him with accommodation or a car.

During Idowest's rant about his time with Dammy Krane, a statement he made caught the attention of many netizens.

Fans couldn't help but query if Idowest were a fraudster (Yahoo Boy) for noting that he never got paid through Wells Fargo or Bank of America.

Reactions trail Idowest's video slamming Dammy Krane

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng for an excerpt of the IG Live session:

@evo_lutics:

"This idiot actually said nothing sensible."

@romerodeddie:

"Wetin concern Wells Fargo and BOA for the signing? Na yahoo contract?"

@toybenzo:

"Ok Dammy krane record label na HK brr comot as he no cashout."

@marco.szn03:

"See kettle calling pot black you wey Davido help comot for prison when you go thief credit card, sheybi na same you dey drag Davido since last year??? Ori e ti buru."

@susanclams:

"But na through dammy krane nai people take know you and Davido take know you. Bunch of ungrateful fellow."

@tripleoga:

"This Idowest fall my hand Ajeh, you wey you supposed sign Dammy Krane."

@uncle.manuel:

"Management contract doesn't come with money, change plug Oga! You they smoke bitter leaf ."

@cyril_unusual:

"See dammy krane wey dey drag Davido, na him dey talk this one? ....... He can't even eat wat he was dishing out."

@pawryman:

"Aye e ti baje. Kilo kan BOA pelu signing."

@lord_s.a.n:

"So na wells Fargo una dey do for record label. Omo."

@officialshehu30bg:

"No wire , No BOA , no Wells Fargo, you just leave your signeee dey suffer."

Peruzzi Sends N50k to Dammy Krane to Taunt Him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Peruzzi, Davido's close pal and a DMW signee, took to Twitter (X) to taunt Dammy Krane.

Peruzzi stirred reactions online when he decided to remind Dammy Krane on Twitter that he also owed him money.

DMW signee's actions come in response to Dammy Krane's incessant dragging of his label's boss, Davido, on social media over an alleged debt.

