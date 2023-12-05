Grammy Award-winning French music producer David Guetta took time to hail Nigerian fast-rising star Ayra Starr

The music guru stated that Ayra Starr has the ability to dominate across the globe due to her distinctive sound and charisma

Davido recently featured the Mavin singer in his hit single, Big Fu, alongside American rapper Lil Durk

Grammy-winning French music producer David Guetta has revealed how the music world in the United States and the United Kingdom perceives Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

In the interview with Cool FM, the multi-platinum-selling French singer, who recently collaborated with the Mavin diva on his new single Big Fu, discussed the current state of Ayra Starr's reputation in the Western music industry.

David Guetta hails Ayra Starr Credit: @ayrastarr, @davidguetta @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

David Guetta mentioned that Ayra Starr is making great waves for her talent in London and Los Angeles and considered her to be the next Rihanna.

He stated that Ayra's distinctiveness is unparalleled, and her artistic delivery between diverse cultures was easy and fluent.

He went on to say that it isn't just a matter of talent, because working with her in the studio allowed him to see her potential and determine that she is also capable of incredibly big feats.

"Since we recorded, she is having even more hits. It's crazy. I'm French. I was in Paris, and everyone was talking about her. I was shocked like, 'This is amazing. An African artiste that's killing it in Europe, killing it in the U.S, it's not every day. Last time I saw it was working with Akon." he said.

See his video below

Ayra Starr stuns many with her humble beginnings

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr, has spurred heartwarming reactions with the story of her humble beginning.

The Mavin star disclosed that she discovered her talent while assisting her grandmother with her petty trading.

She took to social media and revealed that her grandma used to sell fruits and vegetables in the market.

Ayra Starr hints at being in a relationship

Ayra Starr sparked reactions online with a comment on her page revealing that she's in a relationship, Legit.ng reported.

Ayra, whose official name is Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, hinted about being in or getting set to start a new relationship, but she said she was worried about the personality that she and her love interest tend to portray.

The Mavin's record label signee noted in her post that she knows she might negatively influence her love interest.

Source: Legit.ng