Fast rising South African singer Tyla seems to be a fan of Nigerian singer Asake's style of music

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tyla said she appreciates choir vocals, and Asake uses them well

According to her, the Lonely At The Top crooner's style is why people get hooked on his chorus

Grammy-nominated South African singer Tyla has sparked reactions on social media with her opinion about Asake's music.

During a Rolling Stone interview, Tyla spoke about the pioneers who influenced her career as a child before she delved into music.

Tyla speaks o n Asake's style of music Photo credit: @asakemusic/@tyla

Source: Instagram

The Grammy Award nominee mentioned Rihanna and other R&B stars. Tyla also added that she loves the infusion of choir-like vocals in Afrobeats.

Citing an example, the Water crooner gushed over Nigeria's Asake. According to her, he uses the choir vocals well, and that's why his chorus gets people hooked.

Recall that Tyla made headlines recently as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she taught the veteran singer how to do the Water dance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tyla's video

The singer's revelation sparked mixed reactions; read some of the comments sighted below:

@BarcaPrincipal:

"He already has a girlfriend, ooo."

@Jayx_2k:

"As it should be Asake is ahead of the game."

@hardewumipaul:

"Lol. Everybody sha wan use Nigeria trends."

@Yincuz_lee:

"Asake really changed the game."

Source: Legit.ng