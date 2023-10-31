Nigerian record label executive and music producer Don Jazzy trends online as he returns to the stage

A clip of the veteran beatmaker performing on stage a couple of songs with one of his signees, Johnny Drille, has left many gushing online

Don Jazzy is famous for being shy and for his reluctance to go on stage to perform; it's been years since his last stage performance.

Veteran Nigerian singer, music producer and record label boss Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, trends online.

A video of the veteran beatmaker taking to the stage to perform with his close pal and signee Johnny Drille trends online.

Reactions as clips of Don Jazzy performing on stage with Johnny Drille go viral. Photo credit: @donjazzy/@mavins

Don Jazzy, in the viral clip, was seen getting quite emotional as he performed on stage.

It's Don Jazzy Again

The clip also stirred more reactions as the show occurred on the same night one of Don Jazzy's other signees, Rema, made history as he became the first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or.

It was quite surprising that Don didn't attend Rema's Ballon d'Or show in Paris, only to find out he was in Lagos making a return on stage.

Don's performance was described as a rarity that even diamonds are envious of.

Watch Don Jazzy's performance at Johnny's Room Live5 below:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's on-stage moment with Johnny Drille

See how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's performance on stage below:

@FarmerA2O:

"See me catch myself smiling like mumu..."

@DWesternKing:

"@DONJAZZY and @Johnnydrille perform Believe me at the just concluded Ikorodu Balon D'or. Congrats to them both."

@Chichybabi:

"The Kingmaker don vex enter stage himself o."

@godons21:

"The Don Baba himself, so much talent man."

@Tikweblog:

"The Big Boss on stage, The Big Rema on Stage what a night of achievements for Mavins."

@SamuelFolo5356:

"Baba vex enter stage."

@villagebloggers:

"Don Jazzy dey do him own, Rema dey do him own."

@AyaObaEleniyan1:

"My Big Billionaire Elephant on stage WOW @DONJAZZY."

@pop_coinx:

"Big Papa Pop don climb stage o."

Don Jazzy's reluctant look on stage at the 15t Headies goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting Don Baba J's look at the 15th edition of the Headies when he was dragged onstage by his colleague, D'Banj.

Don's look stirred speculations that he wasn't on good terms with D'Banj.

However, the veteran came out days afterwards to address the issue, noting that his look or behaviour had nothing to do with D'Banj; rather, it was a personal thing.

