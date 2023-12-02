2Baba, MI, Duncan Mighty, among others, turned up for Faze's concert, which took place in Lagos

A video from the event showed the moment 2Baba linked up with former Platanshuz Boiz bandmate Faze on stage

A video of 2Baba also performing his hit song Implication on stage brought back sweet memories

Fun lovers had the opportunity to witness veteran singers in the Nigerian music industry thrilling them with some evergreen songs on Friday night in Lagos.

This comes as Chibuzor Oji, better known as Faze, hosted a show on December 1 2023, at Freedom Park, Lagos State, and it came with live performances from top stars.

2Baba sings Ihe Ne Me at Faze's show. Credit: @official2Baba, @fazealone

The likes of Faze's former bandmate 2Baba, MI Abaga, Duncan Mighty, and Ruggedman, among others, took to the stage to perform some of their hit songs that left the audience singing in excitement.

Below is a clip of 2Baba joining Faze on stage

Watch video as 2Baba performs Ihe Neme

Watch video as MI performs Oleku

Below is a video from Ruggedman's performance below:

Netizens react as 2Baba performs at Faze's show

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

it_sassiestgurl:

"2face is soft,Iike no stress kinda performance."

yettyclesia:

"I remember when Black face released the audio conversation between faze and Him. Faze never backstabbed tuface in the convo❤️, that is a real one."

cokeboygram1:

"@rashy_man you see.. the legends deserve some love too."

mazi___drey:

"Blackface no go like as people Dey turn up for tuface o."

officialempire2021:

"Legend na legend abeg. 15 years ago song still be like yesterday music."

meegovernor':

"No one does it better than the legendary 2baba."

vinclinton_global:

"Hope you nah call black face I No want interview after this show oooo."

Source: Legit.ng