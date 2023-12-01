England women's national football coach Sarina Wiegman, in a recent video, revealed Burna Boy's For My Hand was her most played song in 2023

In the fun video, the Dutch tactician revealed she doesn't know the name of the song but admitted she knew it was by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran

The fun video has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, especially Burna Boy's fans, as many applauded the singer

Sarina Weigman, the head coach of the England women’s national football team, made headlines after she shared details about her most-played song of 2023 on the streaming platform Spotify.

In a viral video, while speaking on Sky Sports, the Three Lionesses boss disclosed that Nigerian music star Burna Boy’s collaborative song with UK star Ed Sheeran, ‘For My Hand’ was her most played song of the year.

England coach Sarina Wiegman speaks on her most played.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“I didn’t expect this so I don’t know the name of the song, But it is the song with Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran. I definitely played that song the most,” the Dutch tactician said.

‘For My Hand’ by Burna Boy was a hit song on his sixth studio album, ‘Love, Damini,’ released in 2022.

Fans react as England manager speaks about her most-played song

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

BarcaPrincipal:

"Burna Boy is the biggest artiste to ever come out of Nigeria and Africa as a whole."

nuelsneh:

"Burna is massive!! Odogwu for a reason."

vkidofficial:

"Work of good marketing and right collab Burna don dey hack white market in UK."

bob_banke:

"Burna boy is very available for the world to enjoy,odogwu for a reason!"

originalucdivin:

"Burna is phenomenal; all his sounds are unique and resonant. He knows how to blend them seamlessly, and his voice is amazing. I love his music. There's no doubt that he's one of the best."

