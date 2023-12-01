Actress Iaybo Ojo has shared more details on the ongoing drama about late singer Mohbad's son's DNA

On an Instagram live with media personality Daddy Freeze, the movie star said that lawyers from Wunmi and Mohbad's dad are having a back-and-forth

According to her, both parties have conditions that must be met legally before the DNA test can be carried out

Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh are two Nigerian celebrities actively involved in the case of the late singer Mohbad.

Concerning the request for a DNA test on the singer's son, Liam, by his father, Joseph Aloba, Iyabo Ojo revealed the case is in the hands of their lawyers.

Iyabo Ojo shares details about DNA saga Photo credit: @cee3why/@bbcnewsyoruba

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, has agreed to do the test and handed over the negotiation and conditions to her lawyers.

Wunmi's lawyers and Mohbad's dad's lawyers are having a back-and-forth over the conditions from both parties.

The singer's wife requested that the DNA test be carried out in America, and her father-in-law would have to foot the bills.

Mohbad's dad, who wants the DNA test by all means, asked that Wunmi foot the bills of his version of the test wherever he chooses.

Iyabo added that perfecting the conditions is stalling the DNA test, but Wunmi and her lawyers are willing to do the test.

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's update

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

olofofonaija1:

"Wunmi obviously has something to hide."

muzzammeel_:

"Foolish people with foolish wunmi."

sadeshittu:

"But why is the girl running from DNA now?"

teeoflife2014:

"Nonsense talk in the case that the baby father is no more all decision lay on the grandfather cos the wife those not owned the baby… na the family name he Dey bear na dem go decide."

bibi_jizi:

"So for Wunmi to prove to the family of Mohbad that the son belongs to them, she needs lawyer for that too… the truth has been said already."

hybeedollar:

"Let Wunmi run the DNA and shut every critics up or otherwise something is wrong somewhere."

lameefitnessgram:

"This iyabo just Dey yarn dust. Trying every means to make sense yet no sense is sensed. Make she rest abeg."

Mohbad’s dad begs for money to do 2 DNA tests for grandson

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's dad, Joseph Aloba, called on Nigerians not to leave him in the fight for justice for his son.

In a viral interview online, he urged people not to get tired of making sure the person responsible for his son's death gets what they deserve.

On the DNA issue he has been clamouring for, Joseph Aloba reiterated that it is a must and that he cannot accept his grandson, Liam if he belongs to another man.

Source: Legit.ng