Nigeria singer Destiny Boy has made an apology video to his senior colleague Oladips

In the clip, he said he was sorry for abusing Oladips who faked his death a few weeks ago

He noted that he was just catching cruise when he said all the abusive languages against the singer

Young Fuji artist, Afeez Adesina professionally known as Destiny Boy has apologized to his senior colleague in the music industry, Oladipupo Oladimeji aka Oladips after he had abused him over his fake death.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Oladips, unfortunately, passed on at 28 almost two weeks ago. Nigerians took to social media to mourn his untimely death while his management also released a statement. To the surprise of many, the singer didn't die as his friends stated he had just eaten rice and chicken.

A few days after the drama, Oladips came out to address his fans. In the video, he wore a new look. Many people including Destiny Boy abused him for faking his health.

Reacting to his utterance after Oladips showed up, Destiny Boy said he was just catching cruise with the video he made and begged Oladips.

Destiny Boy wishes Oladips death

In the clip sighted online where Destiny Boy abused Oladips, he was in a moving car and he complained about Oladip's fake death. He stated that the singer would die soon since he was happy to proclaim his death.

He also added that Oladips had done rubbish without considering his age.

Fans react to Destiny Boy's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Destiny Boy. Here are some of the comments below.

@horlarvibex:

"Since Oladip himself have accept the apology who are we to be upset, But never you disrespect your elders again. I’m following right away let’s peace reign one love."

@rawphy_g:

"Go and sin no more."

@heisdubey:

"U go explain tire. Ur mind no go touch ground."

@olayimika.xx___:

"Next time you try such again, you will kneel down and raise up your hand and close your eyes. We forgive you sha."

@bobonla1:

"Shey make I forgive am abi ."

@comedian_smd:

"No problem dissiples don hear."

@bblackrecords':

"We are sorry."

@african_pencilg:

"Apology accepted."

@dashegzy:

"Hundred for you brother."

Fans call out Oladips for faking his death

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Netizens had reacted to the fake death rumor of Oladips.

Many took to social media to show their grievances after they heard that the singer was alive.

They insisted that the candle light and the burial of the singer must be done whether he died or was alive.

